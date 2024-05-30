Leeds United and Red Bull have announced a partnership which will see the drinks company become the main shirt sponsor of the Championship club from the 2024/25 campaign onwards.

The English giants confirmed on Thursday that Red Bull have bought a minority stake in the Yorkshire club, which adds the Whites to their impressive list of football clubs. The Austrian company already have a big footprint in football, owning clubs such as RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull will also become Leeds’ Energy Drink Partner next season and fans can expect to see the Austrian company’s branding inside Elland Road and during the club’s official media appearances.

According to the Last Word on Football, sources have said that the commercial deal is “the largest sponsorship in the history of the EFL” and it aims to boost the profile of both organisations.

It is uncertain how the deal will work beyond the near future as there is potential for Leeds to fully join Red Bull’s multi-club ownership model.

Red Bull deal a major boost for Leeds United following promotion heartbreak

Leeds were defeated 1-0 by Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday and it means the Yorkshire club will not compete in the Premier League next season and all the money that brings.

The Whites are expected to have to sell many of their top stars this summer in order to balance the books but the Red Bull deal may ease the blow of this.

The Yorkshire club are expecting a tricky summer transfer window but will hope to navigate it successfully so that they remain competitive in the Championship next season.