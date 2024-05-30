Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has opted to leave Leicester City this summer after rejecting a contract extension by the Foxes in recent months.

With the summer transfer window now open for free agents and multiple clubs vying for his signature, Ndidi has decided to reassess his options, and a move to La Liga could be on the cards.

Ndidi’s departure from Leicester City comes on the heels of an impressive season in the English Championship, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Over 32 appearances, the 27-year-old midfielder scored four goals and provided five assists, showcasing his prowess and thus attracting attention from several top-tier teams.

Among the clubs interested in Ndidi are Juventus, Everton, Newcastle United, Galatasaray, and Sevilla. Despite this array of suitors, Ndidi has been clear about his ambitions: he is determined to play in the Champions League.

Wilfred Ndidi offers himself to Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United and Everton have already made approaches, but Ndidi has turned down their offers, looking for a club that meets his criteria of elite European competition. He has also offered himself to Atletico Madrid, per soccernet, a club with a strong Champions League pedigree, having reached the finals twice in the past decade.

Ndidi’s desire to join Atletico Madrid is fueled by his ambition to compete at the highest levels of European football. The two-time Champions League finalists have a reputation for competing fiercely in the tournament, and Ndidi’s skill set could be a valuable addition to their squad.

The Nigerian international does come across like a Diego Simeone type of midfielder; he has an unreal engine which allows him to act as a box-to-box midfielder, but he can additionally sit in front of the back line and screen his defenders effectively.