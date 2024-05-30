Watch: Lie detector exposes Rio Ferdinand’s claim about Van Dijk

Football legend Rio Ferdinand was left momentarily speechless when a lie detector test suggested he had not been truthful about his opinion on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Ferdinand is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history.

His illustrious career at Manchester United saw him make 455 appearances and win numerous trophies, including six Premier League titles, three League Cups, and the Champions League.

In the build-up to the Champions League final, Ferdinand was subjected to a lie detector test, orchestrated by question master Joel Beya.

During the test, Ferdinand was asked if he believed Virgil van Dijk was a better player than himself.

Beya posed the question directly: “Virgil van Dijk, do you look at him and think, he’s better than me, you know?”

Ferdinand’s immediate response was a confident “No.” However, the lie detector’s results told a different story.

As his response was analysed, the individual monitoring the machine gave a thumbs down, indicating that Ferdinand’s answer was not truthful. This was further confirmed by the buzzer ringing to signify a lie.

Ferdinand laughed off the result, exclaiming “no way” in disbelief.

Watch Ferdinand get called out for a lie below:

Rio Ferdinand undertaking a lie detector asked if he thinks Van Dijk is better than him…. FALSE. ? pic.twitter.com/3MzXZvUkmx — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) May 29, 2024

Van Dijk has often been compared to the greats, including Ferdinand, John Terry, and Nemanja Vidic.

His performances for Liverpool, characterised by exceptional defensive skills and leadership, have led many to consider him one of the greatest centre-backs of all time.