Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has been outstanding for the Spanish club and his performances have attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

According to Fichajes, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to improve his attacking options and he has identified the Brazilian as a target.

Rodrygo can operate in the wide areas as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack. The player has 17 goals and 9 assists in all competitions and it will be interesting to see if he can help Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to add more quality in the attack as well. Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club and with this contract expiring in 2025, Liverpool must plan ahead for his succession. Rodrygo would be a quality acquisition for them.

However, Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell the player and it would be quite difficult for the English clubs to convince the Spanish champions. The report claims that the player is in no hurry to leave Real Madrid either and they are calm about the situation.

Liverpool and Manchester United will probably have to come forward with a lucrative amount of money in order to tempt them. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Both clubs need quality players at their disposal if they want to win major trophies and someone like Rodrygo could transform them in the final third.

Rodrygo is currently one of the best attacking players in European football and his versatility makes him a prized asset. Real Madrid have a formidable squad and they will want to win major trophies every year. Selling a player of Rodrygo’s quality simply doesn’t make sense.