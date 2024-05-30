Man United ace Marcus Rashford tipped to leave for £40m less than previous asking price

It’s safe to say that the 2023/24 season wasn’t the best for Marcus Rashford at Man United.

After an outstanding 2022/23 campaign, the England international lost his way to such an extent that he hasn’t even been picked by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming European Championship.

That would’ve been unthinkable just 12 months ago, but just eight goals and four assists for the Red Devils (WhoScored) tells its own story.

Marcus Rashford could leave Man United for just £60m

Although he was part of the United side that won the FA Cup against Man City against all the odds, the team had been woeful for large parts of the season.

Ending the campaign with a minus goal difference is unheard of, and their eighth-place finish is their lowest of the Premier League era.

Rashford, as well as all of his team-mates, has to accept responsibility for his part in that.

Although there is an expectation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe may soon fire manager, Erik ten Hag, the FA Cup win may have granted the Dutchman an unexpected stay of execution.

Regardless, there’s a real question mark over Rashford’s future at the only club he’s ever known.

It would be a sad ending to his career at the Theatre of Dreams, but there’s no loyalty in football these days, and if the United hierarchy believe that they can get a fair price for him, there’s a strong likelihood that they’ll accept it.

According to former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, that figure may not be anywhere close to what Rashford was once worth.

“I think Rashford could well be off. It would be a surprise, but I think he’s been unsettled this season,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“There could well be another couple of midfielders out the door as well, but the forward line is really where they have to strengthen.

“Rashford himself may want to go. I’ve seen Paris Saint-Germain linked for a long time, and a move to Europe may make sense.

“A while ago, he would’ve been a £100m player. Now, if he wants to move – we could see something as low as £60-70m.

“That would’ve been unthinkable, but if there’s a willingness from both sides – then that’s the level we could see.”

It would be a sobering ending to his career at Old Trafford, but a change can sometimes be the best thing all round, and it could bring back the spark that has been missing from the 26-year-old’s game.