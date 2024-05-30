This season was a very underwhelming campaign for Marcus Rashford at Man United and interested parties could sign the Englishman at a major discounted price this summer.

The winger came into the 2023/24 campaign having experienced one of the best seasons of his career the year before but the Man United star failed to reproduce it as the Premier League giants struggled as a whole.

Rashford featured in 43 matches (35 starts) across all competitions this term but only scored eight goals and assisted a further five.

The 26-year-old only recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford to keep him in Manchester until 2028, but many fans of Man United may be happy to see the player sold and see the money reinvested back into the squad.

There are not many clubs interested in Rashford at present, but Paris Saint-Germain have often been linked to the England winger.

With Kylian Mbappe departing the Ligue 1 champions this summer, the 26-year-old may be an option, as they could get the England star at a discounted price believes Everton’s former CEO and now football consultant, Keith Wyness.

Following Rashford’s poor 2023/24 campaign, Wyness believes any interested party could get up to £40m of the winger’s price tag this summer, who is often been considered a star worth over £100m.

Speaking to Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast, the former Everton CEO said about winger: “I think Rashford could well be off.

“It would be a surprise, but I think he’s been unsettled this season.

“There could well be another couple of midfielders out the door as well, but the forward line is really where they have to strengthen.”

The football consultant continued by saying: “Rashford himself may want to go. I’ve seen Paris Saint-Germain linked for a long time, and a move to Europe may make sense.

“A while ago, he would’ve been a £100m player. Now, if he wants to move – we could see something as low as £60-70m.

“That would’ve been unthinkable, but if there’s a willingness from both sides – then that’s the level we could see.”

Most Man United fans would accept a £60m-£70m offer for Rashford off the back of this season, but no club is going to pay that fee for a star who has not even been picked for his national team ahead of Euro 2024.