As the Champions League final looms on Saturday, June 1, Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Rodrygo has expressed his desire to continue playing for the Spanish giants. This declaration comes amidst swirling transfer rumours and speculations of a squad reshuffle with the impending arrival of superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo, a pivotal player in Real Madrid’s recent successes, including their journey to the Champions League final, remains focused on his commitment to the club. His performances have not only solidified his place in the team but also caught the eye of other top European clubs, notably Manchester City.

The Brazilian star has been involved in 22 goals across La Liga games and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Manchester City interested in Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Manchester City, known for their strategic acquisitions and keen eye for young talent, have been linked with interest in the Brazilian star, per a report from Marca. The English club are monitoring the situation closely, anticipating potential opportunities that might arise from Real Madrid this summer.

The imminent arrival of Mbappe at Real Madrid is poised to trigger a significant reshuffle in the team’s dynamics. Mbappe’s presence will undoubtedly add firepower to the already star-studded lineup for Los Blancos, but it also raises questions about the future roles of current attackers such as Rodrygo; where does the 23-year-old fit in with Mbappe and Vini Jr as the main attacking outlets?

Nevertheless, Rodrygo has remained focused on continuing his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. As the Champions League final approaches, his commitment is a positive sign for Real Madrid fans, hoping to see their team triumph and continue building for the future.