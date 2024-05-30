This summer, Manchester United face a crucial transfer window, with strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and Profitability and Sustainability Regulations significantly limiting their transfer budget to around £40 million under new owners INEOS.

To fund necessary acquisitions, the club must rely heavily on generating income through player sales. This strategy is not just beneficial but essential for the Red Devils as they navigate financial constraints while aiming to improve the quality and depth of various positions.

Player sales began this week with Alvaro Fernandez moving to Benfica for a fee of £5.1 million. This transfer marks the start of what is expected to be a busy period of player sales for Manchester United. Fernandez, a promising defender, showed potential but was deemed surplus to requirements in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Next on the list could be Casemiro, who has attracted considerable interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. Moving the Brazilian midfielder could significantly bolster United’s finances, given his high market value.

Manchester United considering extending Mason Greenwood’s contract

The Red Devils value Greenwood at around £40 million and might be willing to extend his contract beyond 2025 to facilitate a profitable sale, whether through a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy, per iNews.

After scoring ten goals and delivering impressive performances during his loan spell at Getafe, his future remains uncertain. Getafe’s coach, Jose Bordalas, previously praised Greenwood’s resilience and skill, highlighting his successful adaptation to Spanish football despite some hostile reactions from opposition supporters.

Numerous European clubs, including Juventus, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid, have shown interest in Greenwood according to the iNews report. Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix, though they appear more focused on securing a deal for Jadon Sancho.

The likes of Antony, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Scott McTominay could also depart this summer to increase the transfer kitty for Manchester United.

The future of Mason Greenwood

The future of Mason Greenwood is in the balance and wherever his future lays will likely see the transfer be scrutinised due to his off-field antics in the past. But one thing is for certain: selling Greenwood this summer could be a very smart decision to not only get rid of the toxic situation but to gain transfer funds for the summer.