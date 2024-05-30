Potential blow for Manchester United: Star player could miss the start of new season

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho may miss the beginning of the new Premier League season due to his involvement in multiple international tournaments this summer.

Garnacho, who had an impressive season with Manchester United, has been called up to the Argentina national team for the Copa America.

The tournament, which runs through June and July, is a significant commitment for the 19-year-old.

Busy summer for Garnacho

According to TNT Sports Argentina, Garnacho has also been included in Argentina’s squad for the Olympics in Paris, scheduled from July 24 to August 10.

Javier Mascherano, the former Liverpool star and current manager of Argentina’s Olympic football team, has specifically requested Garnacho’s participation.

The back-to-back schedules of the Copa America and the Olympics mean that Garnacho will have next to no time for rest and recovery in between.

The Sun reports that given the short turnaround between the Olympics and the start of the Premier League season on August 17, Garnacho is likely to miss United’s pre-season preparations and possibly the opening couple of matches of the new campaign, as he will be expected to take a short recovery break post Olympics.

Manchester United will face a tough decision. While the club would benefit from Garnacho’s presence from the start of the season, allowing him to participate in the Olympics could further his development and would also fulfil the player’s individual desire.

Considering the player’s potential and the prestige of representing his country at the Olympics, United might be inclined to grant him permission.

Garnacho has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford. His absence would be a significant blow for United, who will be looking to make a strong start to the INEOS era.