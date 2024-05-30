Everton will not be considering any cut-price deals for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

It was reported yesterday the Manchester United are in pole position to make the Everton defender their first signing of the summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe preparing to negotiate a cut-price deal worth £40m.

Everton maintain firm Branthwaite stance

United hoped to take advantage of Everton’s current financial woes, which requires them to raise substantial funds through sales to avoid further penalties

However, according to The Mirror, Everton have informed Manchester United that they will not consider any cut-price offers for Branthwaite. The Toffees value the 21-year-old defender at a minimum of £80 million.

Branthwaite’s consistent performances have established him as one of the Premier League’s standout young defenders, attracting attention from top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton are indeed under pressure to balance their books, having already faced punishment for breaching financial rules last season.

The club must raise funds to prevent further sanctions, potentially forcing them to sell several key players.

Despite this, Everton remain resolute in securing fair market value for their star defender.

In addition to Branthwaite, several other players have been linked with summer exits. Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana, and Dwight McNeil are all reported to be on the radar of various clubs.