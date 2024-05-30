Offer made: Chelsea launch €10m transfer bid for South American wonderkid

Chelsea have reportedly made a bid for 17-year-old full-back Pedro Lima, according to journalist Duncan Castles on his Transfers Podcast.

Castles says the Blues have offered €10m for Lima, who has been linked with the club before by ESPN Brasil.

This seems very much in keeping with the transfer approach Chelsea have had under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, with the club investing huge sums of money in some of the top young players in world football.

While some like Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have joined to go straight into the Chelsea first-team, there have also been others like Andrey Santos who’ve gone out on loan, and it remains to be seen what the west London giants will decide to do with Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian.

Lima transfer: Can Chelsea sign teenager for €10m?

It remains to be seen if Chelsea’s bid will be successful, but it’s quite low, so one imagines there’s some room for them to come back with a higher offer if required.

Lima looks an exciting prospect so this could be fine business by CFC if they get it done, and it will be interesting to see if the player signs up for the project, or if transfer targets perhaps start to have their doubts about what’s happening at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea look set to change manager yet again, and Fabrizio Romano has also said, in today’s Daily Briefing column, that it looks like being another busy summer for the club.

So far, this approach hasn’t brought the kind of success to Chelsea that we’ve seen in the past, so it might be that the ownership would do well to reconsider and bring in more experienced players to complement the young talents coming through.

Chelsea fans are not used to having to wait around for a team to develop, and it might not be that tempting an environment for players either if that pressure from the home crowd is going to filter through.