West Ham United are on the brink of making a significant addition to their squad, with Fabricio Bruno poised to become the first signing under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

The club has reportedly agreed on a fee with Flamengo for the 28-year-old Brazilian center-back, signaling a strategic move to bolster their defence.

Bruno is widely recognised as an old-school defender, known for his robust physicality and aerial prowess. However, he brings more to the table with his composure and ability to play the ball out from the back, making him a well-rounded asset for West Ham United’s defensive lineup.

Just a few days ago, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided his renowned “Here We Go” confirmation for Bruno’s move to West Ham, sparking excitement among the Hammers’ fanbase. Romano’s stamp of approval typically signals the final stages of a transfer, suggesting that Bruno’s arrival at the London Stadium was imminent.

However, the situation took a surprising twist when Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande reported via his official Twitter account that Bruno had rejected an offer from West Ham.

Fabricio Bruno’s Flamengo teammate wants him to secure West Ham United move

Despite the conflicting reports, it is clear that Fabricio Bruno has a specific vision for his career. Sources close to the player indicate that he has been explicit about his ambitions and what he hopes to achieve with a move to the Premier League. His desire to test himself at a higher level and contribute to West Ham’s ambitions has been evident throughout the negotiations.

Flamengo center-back Leo Ortiz recently spoke to Globo Esporte about Bruno’s potential move to West Ham. Ortiz expressed his support and understanding of Bruno’s aspirations.

“I hope for him, that it’s for his own good. It’s a dream for him too, he’s already made that clear, he’s already expressed it. So we know that sometimes dreams don’t knock twice. I hope for his happiness. If it’s best for him, let him go. We’ll always be rooting for him if that happens,” Ortiz said.

West Ham United are evidently ready to make wholesale changes to their back line this summer after news emerging that the club are willing to let Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma leave this summer. Bruno and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve are two players high on the Hammers’ list to replace them.