PSG monitoring key Liverpool defender’s contract situation with talks to take place soon

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation of Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool as talks over a new contract are set to take place at Anfield soon.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

The French star was a key man for Jurgen Klopp ever since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig back in 2021 and made himself the German’s number-one choice to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Merseyside club’s defence.

Konate struggled throughout this season and lost his place to Jarell Quansah, who started in five of Liverpool’s last six Premier League matches.

Despite this, the French star is said to be happy at Anfield and is ready to discuss a new contract with the Premier League giants as the 25-year-old’s current deal expires in 2026. Liverpool are believed to be confident of reaching an agreement with the centre-back with talks set to begin soon.

According to L’Équipe, the France international wanted to wait until the end of the Premier League season before intensifying talks over a new contract and the report states that PSG will be monitoring them as the Ligue 1 giants are interested in signing Konate.

The French club are in the market for a central defender this summer and using intermediaries, they have made it known that they would be interested in bringing the Liverpool star to Paris.

Ibrahima Konate is a key part of Liverpool’s future

With Virgil van Dijk turning 33 this summer, Konate and Quansah could be Liverpool’s two centre-backs for the next five to ten years and it is vital that the Reds keep the duo at Anfield.

The French star is a top player and it is not a surprise that PSG and other clubs are interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Despite having an underwhelming campaign this season, Liverpool need to get the defender tied down to a new contract as there are not many top-class centre-backs floating around Europe at present.