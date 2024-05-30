Saudi Pro League looking to raid Liverpool for two key players

Saudi Pro League will aim to disrupt the transfer market once again as they hope to lure some big names in the upcoming window, according to Daily Mail.

Michael Emenalo, the league’s chief executive and former Chelsea director of football, has openly discussed their mission to secure exceptional players in their prime.

Saudi targetting Liverpool duo

Among the high-profile targets on their radar are Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez. Both players enjoyed impressive seasons with the Reds, contributing significantly to their campaigns across all competitions.

Luis Diaz has been a standout performer since joining Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 for a fee of approximately £37.5 million.

The Colombian winger scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 37 Premier League games this past season.

His overall contribution for the season included 13 goals and 5 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

In his Liverpool career so far, Diaz has racked up 24 goals and 13 assists in 98 appearances, attracting interest from top European clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Joe Gomez also had a remarkable season, showcasing his versatility by playing in various defensive positions as well as in midfield.

The English centre-back made 51 appearances for Liverpool, demonstrating his adaptability by playing right-back in 25 games, left-back in 19 games, and twice as a defensive midfielder – proving himself to be one of the most important players for Klopp in his last season. (Transfermarkt)

Gomez’s performances have caught the eye of Newcastle United and Tottenham, with recent reports suggesting the player might also be considering a move.

The arrival of new manager Arne Slot, following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, has introduced uncertainty for players like Gomez who are not guaranteed starting positions.

The Saudi Pro League’s ambitions to attract younger players of Diaz and Gomez’s calibre highlight their intent to become a significant force in world football.

Emenalo’s strategy involves luring top talents who are in their prime, which could significantly elevate the league’s profile and competitiveness.

With lucrative offers and the promise of a high-profile platform, the Saudi Pro League has managed to attract some big names over the past two transfer windows.