Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all being linked as transfer suitors for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, while Fabrizio Romano also says he’s rejected two offers from the Saudi Pro League.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano responded to recent transfer rumours about Sesko increasingly emerging as the top target for Arsenal up front.

It seems Romano doesn’t have an update like that from his sources at the moment, with the journalist also naming Man Utd and Chelsea as clubs who could still be in the race for the talented young Slovenia international.

Sesko looks an exciting young talent after impressing in the Bundesliga in the season just gone, and it would certainly be big news to see him choose the Premier League for his next move.

Sesko transfer: Will he end up at Arsenal, Chelsea or United?

It seems Sesko’s future isn’t decided yet, with Romano admitting the 20-year-old could also still take up the option of a new contract with Leipzig.

“I’m also aware that there have been new reports about Benjamin Sesko becoming their top target up front. However, I have no substantial update on Sesko yet. What I can say is that he rejected two proposals from Saudi, while he also has a proposal to sign new deal with salary increase at RB Leipzig,” Romano said.

“I keep mentioning Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United as clubs interested from the Premier League, but it all depends on the player decision now.”

Sesko looks like he’d be ideal to give Arsenal more of a goal threat up front, with the goals drying up for the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus in recent times, while Chelsea also surely need more of a reliable finisher after an inconsistent campaign from Nicolas Jackson.

United also have problems in that department but might feel they already have a similar young forward in Rasmus Hojlund, so it would perhaps make sense for them to prioritise strengthening in other positions.