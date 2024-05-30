Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Man United could see world-class defender follow

Man United will enter the summer transfer market in search of a new centre-back and the Manchester club could sign Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo should they appoint Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

The future of Erik ten Hag remains up in the air following the Premier League giants’ FA Cup win over Man City, but should Man United part ways with the Dutch coach, Thomas Tuchel is one of the names linked to the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Whilst at Bayern Munich, the former Chelsea boss was very interested in bringing Araujo to the Bundesliga, and that is likely to remain should he get the United manager’s role.

According to Matteo Moretto, there is still no agreement in place between Barcelona and the Uruguay star over a new contract as his current deal expires in 2026, with the player believed to be calm about the situation.

However, the longer talks go on, the more likely it is that a big offer arrives to take the centre-back away from the Catalan club as Man United and Bayern Munich remain interested.

Thomas Tuchel could help Man United sign Ronald Araujo

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has provided an update on the situation of Araujo at Barcelona amid interest from Man United and Bayern Munich.

The transfer journalist stated: “As things stand, there is still no agreement, but they are still discussing a new deal. Time is not necessarily working in Barcelona’s favour. I think if a big financial offer comes in, then they might think about it, but that’s not happened yet.

“Araujo is relaxed about the situation, he is waiting to see how it plays out, and he has to wait and see what the plan and the project is at Barcelona. He will also speak with Flick.

“Bayern Munich and Manchester United are the two teams we’ve noted that are interested, but things weren’t advanced with either of them. We have to wait and see where Thomas Tuchel ends up, because he is one of the managers that likes Araujo the most, and we’ll see if a Premier League club goes after him.”