Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keen on Conor Gallagher and they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder.

The 24-year-old midfielder has seven goals and nine assists in all competitions. He has been a key player for Chelsea this season and he has captained them a few times this season as well.

However, the Blues are going through financial difficulties and they could look to sell the player this summer. According to the Independent, they might need to sell him by June 30 in order to balance the books. They will have to comply with the financial regulations or they could risk a points deduction.

Gallagher has been identified as an expendable asset and Chelsea are prepared to cash in on him. Meanwhile, Tottenham will face competition from Aston Villa as well.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their midfield unit and Gallagher would be the ideal acquisition for them. His hard-working style of football would be a good fit for Tottenham’s current system. Ange Postecoglou has employed a high-pressing style of football at Spurs and Gallagher’s work-rate could prove to be invaluable.

Tottenham should look to sign Conor Gallagher

It will be interesting to see if the London clubs can agree on a fee for the player in the coming weeks. Tottenham have an exciting project and a talented squad. The English midfielder could be attracted to the idea of playing for them if Chelsea are intent on getting rid of him. He will want to compete at high-level and Tottenham will be able to provide him with that platform.

Meanwhile, the player is still only 24 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could be a long-term asset for Tottenham.