Pair of Serie A giants interested in bringing 28-year-old Tottenham star to Italy

Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer as the Premier League club are open to offers for the midfielder.

The Danish star’s contract is set to expire in 2025, which means the upcoming transfer window is the ideal time to sell the 28-year-old if Spurs want to bring in a fee.

Hojbjerg has been a key member of Tottenham’s squad since moving to North London from Southampton in 2020, with Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho trusting the Denmark international at the heart of their midfields.

Both of those coaches are classed as pragmatic managers, the same cannot be said for current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian plays a very intense style of football and that is something Hojbjerg doesn’t suit. Therefore, the 28-year-old was not used as much this season as in previous campaigns, starting just eight of the 36 Premier League matches he featured in.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham will listen to offers for Hojbjerg this summer, with Juventus and AC Milan leading the race for the former Southampton star.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s career at Tottenham has come to an end

This summer is the perfect time for Hojbjerg to leave as his time at Tottenham has come to a natural end. The Danish star is still a good player but he cannot do what Postecoglou wants him to do in his midfield.

Serie A would be a good destination for the 28-year-old as it is not as intense and is more of a tactical league.

Should he leave Spurs this summer, Hojbjerg will do so having featured in 184 games for the North London club, but the Dane should be excited about the next chapter in his career, especially if he joins one of AC Milan or Juventus.