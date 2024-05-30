Tottenham star makes interesting claim about his future with Spurs

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has stated that he is not thinking about leaving the club at this time.

The Argentine centre-back enjoyed an impressive season, forming a formidable partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Romero’s performance visibly improved. He was also named the vice-captain by the Australian, and he stepped up to the role by example. He took more responsibility, improving on his discipline side of the game, picking up only one red card all season.

His performances have attracted interest from top clubs including Real Madrid, however, the player has insisted that he is not thinking about leaving the club right now.

Romero comments on his future

In a recent interview with DSports’ Cómo Te Va, Romero emphasised that he is not thinking about a transfer right now.

He said (quotes via Football London):

“The truth is that I’m fine. For now, I’m not thinking about that [a transfer], I’m thinking about preparing myself these days to get to the national team in the best way possible, which is the next step I have,”

“The things that come up at the moment are obviously always analysed, but I’m not thinking about the future, I’m thinking about the national team. Now that I have the Copa America, I will always try to take the national team to the top, and then we will see what happens.”

Romero also expressed his satisfaction with his current situation at Tottenham and the season he has had, despite the team not meeting all their group objectives.

He added:

“I’m very happy to be in this present, even though group achievements haven’t been the best or we didn’t expect to end like this, but also, at the group level for the coach’s first year, he has been good in all lines.”

“We have to keep wanting more. Individually, I’m very happy for this beautiful season that I’ve had.”