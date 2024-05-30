Tottenham star takes to social media to slam fake news amid speculations about his future

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has denied recent media reports suggesting he is unhappy at the club and seeking a move away.

The Brazilian forward took to social media to set the record straight amid speculation about his future.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Richarlison has been linked with a departure from North London, with various reports stating that Tottenham would consider selling him if they received a tempting offer.

Reportedly, several Saudi clubs are interested in securing his services and are willing to spend a substantial amount, potentially allowing Spurs to recoup the £60 million they invested in him in 2022.

Former Brazil attacker Jose Ferreira Neto further fueled the rumors by claiming that Richarlison is unhappy at Tottenham and desires to leave England and return to Brazil.

Richarlison slams ‘fake news’

Richarlison publicly denied all reports suggesting he is unhappy at Tottenham. He called it fake news and stated that he has no plans of leavning England next season.

In a tweet translated from Portuguese, he said:

“I gave up my vacation and came to work in Brazil so I could return well and ready for the next season.”

“I never said I was unhappy at my club, and everything that has been coming out in the media here about negotiations is fake news. I don’t know where they got that from!”

“I won’t leave England next season!”

Abri mão das minhas férias e vim trabalhar em SP pra poder voltar bem e pronto para a próxima temporada. Nunca disse que estava insatisfeito no meu clube, e tudo o que vem saindo na mídia daqui sobre negociações é fake news. Não sei de onde tiraram isso! Não sairei da… — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 28, 2024

Richarlison has failed to live up to his expectations

Since his high-profile move from Everton, Richarlison has faced challenges on and off the field.

In his first season at the club, he only managed to score one league goal all season.

However, the past season has seen Richarlison display glimpses of his true potential, with improved form evident in his performances.

In 28 Premier League appearances, he contributed 11 goals and 4 assists, including an impressive run of 9 goals in his last 11 starts.