West Ham aiming to sign documents for transfer soon and scouting another Brazilian talent

West Ham United have been scouting Wesley Gassova but could face competition from several other clubs, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers could be one to watch in the race for the 19-year-old Corinthians forward, but it seems for now they’re focusing on completing a deal for another Brazilian player in the form of Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano addressed recent stories about Gassova and links with the likes of West Ham and Liverpool.

It seems the journalist is aware of five or six clubs keeping an eye on the talented teenager, and West Ham are one of them, even if their priorities lie elsewhere for the moment.

On West Ham’s plans, Romano said: “Wesley Gassova is a top young talent attracting plenty of interest at the moment, with reports about clubs like West Ham and Liverpool tracking the 19-year-old forward from Corinthians.

“My understanding is that West Ham have been scouting him for sure, but there are like five or six clubs interested. It’s still early, so in the next weeks it will become clear.

“For now West Ham’s priority is to sign Fabricio Bruno deal documents soon as there are still some final points to clarify with Flamengo before it can become official.”