West Ham ace set to leave this summer as club will shortly receive £35m bids

It’s set to be a summer of change at West Ham following the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as new head coach.

If the Hammers faithful want to see a return to the free-flowing and attacking football of yesteryear, something that’s been sorely missing under David Moyes, then clearly there will need to be changes made to the first-team squad.

However, a root and branch clear out arguably isn’t the way to go either.

West Ham to sell Nayef Aguerd

Certain positions will need to be looked at and judged on a case-by-case basis, with technical director, Tim Steidten’s input crucial to what the Irons are trying to achieve.

One player that hardly covered himself in glory during the 2023/24 season was centre-back, Nayef Aguerd.

A mainstay in the side when signed from Ligue Un club, Rennes, a series of high profile errors saw him dropped by Moyes.

Only seven appearances in the current calendar year, per WhoScored, tells its own story, notwithstanding that most of January was missed because of African Cup of Nations duty.

Now it would appear that his Hammers career is already over, with Football Insider noting that their sources believe both Aguerd’s old club, Rennes, and also Lyon, will be willing to part with £35m for the player’s services.

If the East Londoners can acquire such a transfer fee, it would represent a small uplift on what they paid to Rennes to bring him to the London Stadium in the first place.

Given his experience over the past few months, it would also appear to be a foregone conclusion that the player himself will accede to any transfer.

What that will mean for Lopetegui of course is that he will be a man light in the centre of defence, and the quicker that the club can plug that gap, the better.