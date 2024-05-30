West Ham are in talks to sign Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham ahead of the summer transfer window with the goalkeeper out of contract at Bramall Lane.

The Hammers saw their number-one shot-stopper change this season as David Moyes opted to start Alphonse Areola over Lukasz Fabianski.

The French star is a solid goalkeeper and having extended Fabianski’s contract by a year, the players will be Julen Lopetegui’s options for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, with the Polish star being 39, this may be the last season he spends at West Ham; while the Hammers’ third-choice goalkeeper, Joseph Anang, is set to be released at the end of his deal.

This has left the London club looking for a new keeper heading into the summer transfer market and the Irons have started talks with Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham to move to the London Stadium as a free agent, reports The Standard.

The 33-year-old was the Blades’ starting goalkeeper for the majority of this season starting 29 of their Premier League matches. The Englishman lost his starting spot for a period of eight games around March to Ivo Grbic but regained it towards the end of the campaign.

Wes Foderingham deal a smart move from West Ham

With many Premier League clubs having concerns over the league’s profit and sustainability rules heading into the upcoming transfer window, signing a third-choice goalkeeper for free is a smart move from West Ham as it is not a position they’d have wanted to spend money on, no matter how small.

Saving a transfer fee on this area will allow the Hammers to address other key positions as this summer is set to be a big one for the East London side.