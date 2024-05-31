Arsenal have come close to winning the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

The Gunners have pushed Manchester City all the way but still failed to win the title.

They are looking to break their Premier League title drought, having won their last title under Arsene Wenger back in 2004.

After years of struggling to challenge for the league title, they have finally found a balance in their squad and the right manager in Mikel Arteta to aim for the league.

However, they still have something missing that is good enough to take them over the line and win the Premier League.

Former striker Alan Shearer has revealed exactly what the Gunners need in order to take them one step further.

“I think big things are to come for Arsenal,” Shearer said on the Rest Is Football Podcast.

“If they can get two top quality players to add to what they have already got, I think they could do it (win the title) next season.”

This summer will be crucial for Arsenal as they will add more players to their squad.

After signing Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz last summer, they are determined to add more firepower to their squad.

Having lost the Premier League title by just two points against Man City, they feel they need a little push in terms of new additions to topple Guardiola’s team.

Arsenal will be active in the transfer window

The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker this summer with a midfielder also on the agenda of the Arsenal manager.

The two signings in these positions, just like Shearer mentioned, can take them to the finishing line in first position.

Man City have a squad that most teams envy in world football so in order to beat them, Arteta would need a few more quality players.