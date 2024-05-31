Andy Robertson says Liverpool teammate Ben Doak has ‘exactly what we need’ to help Scotland thrive at Euro 2024.

Despite being uncapped at senior level and coming off a club season where he was limited by injury to just six appearances across all competitions, Doak was included in Steve Clarke’s provisional squad for the Euros.

Scotland head to Germany looking to improve on their group stage exit at Euro 2020, where they managed just a single point and only scored one goal.

Doak is now back in training and hoping to be included in Clarke’s final plans for the tournament. Robertson is backing the 18-year-old to provide a different dimension if called upon.

Ben’s not lacking confidence, he’s a fantastic player,” Robertson told BBC Sport.

“Obviously, his season’s been cut short with injury and he trained with the lads today for the first time and looked as if he hadn’t been out for five months, which is credit for him.

“He brings pace, he brings excitement, he’s not scared to take anyone on. It’s exactly what we need, young players that have got no fear, and he’s certainly got that.”

Although uncapped at senior level, Doak has 19 caps for Scotland across various youth levels, scoring six goals along the way.

Important not to ‘overhype’ Doak, says Robertson

Robertson is clearly excited about his club and international teammate, but he’s also moved to protect the teenager, stressing the importance of not ‘overhyping’ Doak or placing unnecessary pressure on him at such a young age.

“He’s got a bright future ahead of him, but it’s also important that we protect him and we put our arm round him and help him along the way, because he’s just starting his journey and we know what that’s like,” Robertson said.

“It’s important people don’t get overhyped by him and let him grow and let him improve. If we do that then I believe that he can be a big player for us in this tournament, but he’ll be a big player for us for 10, 15 years to come as well.”

Scotland have the honour of playing the opening game of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14th.