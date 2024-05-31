Arsenal have approached PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko over a potential move to the Emirates this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad as they aim to wrestle the Premier League title from Manchester City’s grasp, having missed out by two points last season.

It’s a crucial summer for Mikel Arteta’s men, who despite their progress really need to win some silverware having not lifted a trophy since the FA Cup in 2020.

Arsenal approach PSV star Bakayoko

Arsenal desperately need to add a proven centre forward to their ranks, but could also do with more depth in the wide areas to complement Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

According to Dutch outlet Het Belang van Limburg the Gunners have approached Bakayoko about a potential move to north London this summer, with Liverpool also believed to be keen.

Bakayoko made his senior debut for PSV back in February 2022 and really impressed for the Dutch giants this season scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old could have left PSV last summer but the Belgian reportedly turned down moves to Premier League clubs Burnley and Brentford, as well as French giants Paris Saint Germain.

The Belgium international is a left footed right winger who likes to cut inside to shoot, although it remains to be seen how likely it is the Gunners make a move given their main priorities in the transfer market.

Arteta’s side have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko as they search for a starting level centre forward, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to impress last season.

However, interest in the 21-year-old is thought to be high with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United also keeping tabs on the forward, although Arsenal will be able to offer Champions League football which could hand them an advantage.