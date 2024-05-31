Aston Villa could lose key player to fellow Champions League club

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been targeted by Serie A giants Juventus as a possible replacement of Adrien Rabiot this summer.

As the Bianconeri get ready to welcome new coach Thiago Motta, they are anticipating a busy summer transfer window.

One major issue that has to be settled is what will happen to their French midfield player, with his contract expiring this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via CalcioMercato, should Rabiot eventually leave, Juventus are reportedly considering a summer move for Luiz because they think the Aston Villa midfielder would be a good fit for the team in Turin.

Juventus are thinking about adding players in order to sign Luiz in a player swap deal.

Weston McKennie and Matias Soule are two players that might be involved in the deal.

In order to assess the situation, Villa sporting director Monchi has already met with the Italian team and McKennie is of interest to the English club.

He is estimated to be worth €15 million, which is €25 million less than Luiz.

The Brazilian is a vital member of Aston Villa and helped the team qualify for the Champions League for next season.

The former Manchester City midfielder has been a commanding force in the Villa midfield and his contribution to the Premier League club has been crucial.

Along with players like Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn and Diego Carlos, the Brazilian midfielder has been a top performer for Unai Emery and his team.

Aston Villa would suffer a major blow if they lose him

Losing him ahead of their first season in the Champions League will come as a huge blow for the Midlands club.

If Juventus make a move to recruit Luiz in the upcoming weeks, Aston Villa will likely seek a sum of €40 million, as per the report.

In 35 Premier League matches, Luiz scored nine goals and provided five assists for Villa in the 2023-24 season, helping them to a top four finish over teams like Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United.