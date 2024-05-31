Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for out of favour Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to reports.

Bayern announced Vincent Kompany as their new manager on Thursday, following a process which saw them turned down by the likes of Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick.

Kompany will be under huge pressure in Munich following a disappointing campaign under Thomas Tuchel, which saw the German giants finish third in the Bundesliga and trophyless.

Bayern eye Zinchenko move

Kompany’s move to Munich sees him reunited with former Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane, and the Belgian will be tasked with bringing the Bundesliga title back to the Allianz Arena.

Despite their prolonged search for a new manager, the German giants have pushed ahead with identifying transfer targets in what is sure to be a busy summer for the club.

Mirror Football reports that Bayern have identified Arsenal left back Zinchenko as a possible summer target, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Alphonso Davies who has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Ukraine international joined Arsenal from City for £35m in the summer of 2022, and made an immediate impact at the Emirates, but over the course of the last season he has seen his game time become limited.

The return to fitness of Jurrien Timber, who was sidelined with an ACL injury means the Ukrainian faces increased competition for regular minutes and he also found himself behind Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior at times.

If Bayern do make a move for the 27-year-old it will see him reunited with Kompany, with the pair team mates at City for three years.

Mirror Football adds Zinchenko isn’t the only fullback the German giants have been looking at with Theo Hernandez of AC Milan also on their radar.