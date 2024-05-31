Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid Champions League final ‘fear’

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his Real Madrid players will be feeling ‘fear’ ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday as they seek to lift a record 15th Champions League title.

The likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal are veterans of multiple Champions League successes with Real Madrid in what has been a glittering period for the Spanish giants, who have won club football’s biggest prize five times in the last 10 years.

Last 10 Champions League winners

22/23: Manchester City

21/22: Real Madrid

20/21: Chelsea

19/20: Bayern Munich

18/19: Liverpool

17/18: Real Madrid

16/17: Real Madrid

15/16: Real Madrid

14/15: Barcelona

13/14: Real Madrid

Ancelotti has been in charge for two of those successes across two different spells and, as the only manager to have won the Champions League on four occasions with two more titles for AC Milan, knows exactly what it takes to get it done in this competition.

However, even he admits his players will be feeling some ‘fear’ ahead of the big kick-off at Wembley.

“It is a double-edged sword, we need to enjoy it to the maximum, and then concern starts that it could go wrong because we are so close to the most important thing in football,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday (via BBC Sport).

“It is going to start tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon. A lot of fear, it is normal. If you have more fear you will be happier if you are able to win in the end.”

Champions League final the ‘most dangerous game’ warns Ancelotti

Ancelotti also warned that the Champions League final is the ‘most dangerous game’ in any side’s season, with a little bit of luck and a lot of concentration required with success so tantalisingly close.

“A Champions League final is the most important game and the most dangerous one,” he added.

“You have to be a bit lucky, play well and never lower your guard but when you reach a final success is so close that you start worrying.”