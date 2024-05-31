Exclusive: €35m Chelsea ace set for transfer tug-of-war as Man United consider bid

It was always expected that Chelsea would be busy during the summer transfer window, and one player in particular could be part of a transfer tug-of-war ahead of next season.

Trevoh Chalobah has long been out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge, and whilst it’s believed that he had turned down the chance to leave the club before now, with no realistic prospect of regular first-team football, the player is apparently and reluctantly willing to accept that his future is elsewhere.

West London neighbours, Fulham, are continuing negotiations with alternative names to replace Tosin Adarabioyo, and they are understood to have prioritised a loan move for Chelsea’s 24-year-old English defender, according to CaughtOffside sources close to the Blues.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah set to spark transfer tug-of-war

However, the Cottagers may not get things all their own way as many clubs from the Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A are interested in taking Chalobah on a permanent deal, which will surely have more appeal to Chelsea given their widely-reported Financial Fair Play issues.

Although Manchester United are going after the transfer of 21-year-old English defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, they are still far away from any deal with Everton because of the finances involved.

With Jonny Evans also likely to leave the club when his contract expires, the Red Devils will consider making a move for Chalobah.

West Ham United and Tottenham also shouldn’t be ruled out as both have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender and can offer him the opportunity of joining an exciting project whilst staying in London.

CaughtOffside sources understand that Chelsea want €35m for Chalobah, and whilst the final fee may be less than that, it’s in the Blues best interests to get the player off the wage bill sooner rather than later.

No teams are likely to want to get involved in a bidding war for his services either, but that might just end up being the case because Chalobah is now, evidently, a player in demand.