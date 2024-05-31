Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is a summer transfer target for Chelsea according to reports.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

The Blues have agreed a deal with Leicester City to appoint Enzo Maresca as their next manager, with the Italian set to sign a five year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are once again set to be busy in the upcoming window with the club believed to be looking at making four signings, a goalkeeper, centre back, left back and striker.

Chelsea target Ortega

Chelsea signed two goalkeepers last summer in Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, whilst they still have Kepa Arrizabalaga on their books.

The imminent arrival of Maresca has seen the Blues linked with a host of goalkeepers including Burnley’s James Trafford, Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia and Villareal’s Filip Jorgensen.

However, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the Stamford Bridge outfit have Ortega on their radar.

Jones said: “New contract talks do not surprise me at all, especially at a time when there is speculation over Ederson leaving.

“Ortega thinks he is good enough to be their number one and is willing to back himself in that sense. “I think a few clubs will have an eye on his situation right now to see how conversations go around a new contract.

“There are even a few whispers he could be on Chelsea’s list as they consider targets who already have some Premier League experience.”

The 31-year-old made 20 appearances for Manchester City last season as Pep Guardiola’s side made history by becoming the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row.

The German made a possible title winning save from Heung-Min Son in City’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in their penultimate game of the season.

Ortega is out of contract at the Etihad in 2025, and it’s reported City would be prepared to increase his wages from £70,000 to £90,000 per week, but he could turn a new deal down for more regular game time elsewhere.

The shot stopper joined City on a free transfer from German outfit Arminia Bielefeld in 2022, and has appeared 34 times for the English champions to date.