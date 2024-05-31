Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are one of the clubs keen on the 33-year-old French international attacker and they could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Griezmann is a versatile attacker capable of leading the line for Chelsea and he can slot into the wide areas as well. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

The experienced attacker has 24 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the Blues in the short term. Chelsea need to bring in attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make their move for Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann could improve Chelsea

Ideally, they should look to bring in a younger attacker with potential. That said, Griezmann is a proven performer at the highest level and he could make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge next season. It will be interesting to see if the player is keen on a move to Chelsea.

He has proven himself in the Spanish league over the years and he could be keen on taking up a new challenge at the stage of his career. A move to Stamford Bridge could be an exciting option for him. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies in England.

The Blues have had a disappointing season but they have a talented squad. With a couple of of intelligent traditions this summer, they could really challenge towards the top of the table. Despite his age, Griezmann remains a world class performer and he could transform Chelsea in the final third.