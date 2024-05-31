Champions League club meet the agent of Liverpool star who joined last summer

According to reports in Italy, AC Milan appreciate the talent of Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

After starting just 12 games for the Premier League club in his debut season, his future has been the subject of conversation at Liverpool.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported that the Italian giants met with the agent of Gravenberch, Enzo Raiola, and expressed their admiration for the midfielder.

Gravenberch left Bayern Munich to join Liverpool in the summer of last year, but he hasn’t played much at Anfield this season.

His limited playing time at the Merseyside club has sparked rumours of an exit, with Milan reigniting their long term interest in the player.

The Milan club were interested in the Dutch midfielder when he was leaving Ajax to join Bayern Munich.

They are even rumoured to have been in touch with Gravenberch’s agents at the Raiola agency in recent weeks.

However, the meeting did not take place to discuss a move for the player in the near future but to only register their interest in his services if he becomes available.

The 22-year-old has no desire to leave the Premier League club this summer and he is raring to start a new era at the club under manager Arne Slot.

Gravenberch did not reach the heights that many had anticipated during his two years in Germany, and although he made significant progress in his first season at Liverpool, his best is yet to come at Anfield.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Gravenberch

Within the Liverpool camp, the position is unwavering despite the rumours.

Gravenberch’s obvious desire to stick around and establish his value fits in with Slot’s plan to create a competitive and talented squad.

The midfielder will be looking for more playing time under his compatriot in the upcoming season.

Failure to get that might change his plans for the future but as things stand right now, he is hoping to make his mark at the Merseyside club.