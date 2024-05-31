Crystal Palace on verge of agreeing deal for free agent playmaker

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal to sign midfield player Daichi Kamada on a free transfer after negotiations for a new contract with Lazio broke down.

Crystal Palace are currently in the driving seat to sign the 27-year-old after talks over a potential release clause in a new contract with the Serie A team collapsed.

Kamada signed a one-year contract with Lazio last summer, but he still has a three-year contract option.

The 27-year-old Japanese international, who worked with Eagles manager Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, joined the Serie A team in August 2023.

Under Glasner’s guidance, Kamada and Eintracht won the Europa League in 2022.

In 38 appearances for Lazio last season, he scored twice, and made seven appearances in the Champions League.

Crystal Palace are set to support the manager in the transfer market this summer in order to improve on their impressive finish to the Premier League season.

The Eagles finished in tenth place under the leadership of Glasner, who completely transformed the club and their playing style.

The likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze took their game to the next level under the new manager.

Crystal Palace are expected to be active in the market

Palace are determined to strengthen their squad in the summer with Sunderland player Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude who plays for Real Madrid, on their shortlist, according to The Standard.

Another player who is close to joining the Premier League club is defender Chadi Riad.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano gave the move his famous ‘Here we go’ confirmation.

The La Liga defender will sign a five-year deal at Selhurst Park and add depth and quality to their defensive options.

Palace have started their business early this summer and they are heading in the right direction with key additions to their squad.