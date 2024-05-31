Crystal Palace could be subjected to further probing by Bundesliga outfits – and not for their manager, Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles were forced to stave off interest from Bayern Munich for the former Frankfurt boss. They may now also need to adopt a hard stance ahead of the summer window with Borussia Dortmund understood to be interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“A name that is also on Sebastian Kehl and Co.’s list: Jean-Philippe Mateta (26), who has scored 19 competitive goals for Crystal Palace this season,” Christian Falk shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“The ex-Mainz player’s contract in England is valid until 2026. This means that BVB would have to dig deep into its pockets for him too. The transfer fee will probably be at least €20m.”

The Premier League footballer is not on the only striker on BVB’s list. Serhou Guirassy – who registered 30 goals in as many games (across all competitions) last term – is also believed to be a source of admiration.

Mateta’s rise under Oliver Glasner

Under Roy Hodgson, the 26-year-old had registered seven goal contributions in 22 Premier League games this season.

It’s telling of Glasner’s immediate impact that the Frenchman went on to add a further 14 goal contributions in 13 English top-flight games to end the 2023/24 campaign.

Little wonder, then, that Mateta has attracted interest from abroad.

With Palace currently privy to a wealth of exciting young talent (including the likes of Michael Olise), however, it remains to be seen whether the centre-forward even desires a change of scenery.