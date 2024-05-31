Newcastle United are eyeing a number of key additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are looking to sign a new striker, midfielder, centre-back and a goalkeeper.

With injuries troubling Eddie Howe’s team in the 2023-24 season, the manager is determined to add depth to his squad in order to avoid another crisis at the club.

One name that has been constantly linked with a move to St. James’ Park is Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Tutto Atalanta reported that the Italian club rejected an offer for him in January from Newcastle worth €40m.

Now, the latest report in Calciomercato has confirmed that if the Premier League club add €10m to the offer they made in January, they can sign the Atalanta midfielder.

Even if Atalanta midfielder Ederson is still a top target for Newcastle, things might become more difficult to entice the Brazilian away now that they have won the Europa League.

He possesses the strength and technical talent to succeed in the Premier League and might wind up becoming an important member of Newcastle’s squad.

Atalanta has a deal with the 24-year-old that expires in the summer of 2027.

Éderson, who has participated 52 times this season in all competitions, mostly in a defensive midfield role and contributed to his team in winning the Europa League title.

Newcastle retain a long term interest in the Brazilian midfielder but they will not find it easy to sign the midfielder.

He is highly rated by Atalanta as manager Gian Piero Gasperini who spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness about the player:

“I thought he was an attacking midfielder and in fact he started last season in that role, like at Salernitana. Then I realised his monstrous effectiveness in recoveries: he’s a doberman. If you run away, he’ll come and get you.”

Newcastle should go all out to sign Ederson

The midfielder, who has received a call-up to the Brazilian national team for Copa America this summer, would be a fine addition to the Newcastle midfield.

He would provide them with the security in midfield and shield the defense with his work rate and reading of the game.

Newcastle should go all out and sign him before he is tempted by a Champions League club for a move this summer.