Everton star admits he is ‘presenting’ himself to new clubs at Euro 2024

Amadou Onana has admitted he will be looking to impress potential new clubs at Euro 2024 this summer.

The midfielder is part of a strong Belgium squad heading to Germany looking for a first-ever major international trophy this summer following another strong season in the Premier League.

Onana made 30 appearances in the Premier League — including 23 starts — and scored two goals to help Everton finish comfortably in 15th, despite receiving an eight-point deduction.

The 22-year-old posted an impressive 84.1% pass completion rate in 2023/24, while he was second among Everton players for passes into the final third (102), third for tackles (71) and top of the pile for fouls drawn (45).

Onana admits he’s looking to impress new clubs at Euro 2024

Onana’s form has already seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd, while Barcelona also hold a reported interest.

The 11-time international — who joined Everton from Lille in a big-money move in 2022 — has admitted he’ll be looking to impress his potential suitors at the Euros this summer.

It could be a nervous summer for Everton fans, who face uncertainty over the future of other key players Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the English trio also reportedly drawing interest from other Premier League clubs.