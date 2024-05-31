Cesc Fabregas believes the poor form of three “top” Manchester United players shows something isn’t right at Old Trafford.

United slumped to an eighth placed finish last season, their lowest in Premier League history, and also suffered an embarrassing elimination in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Red Devils salvaged their campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup, which means they will play Europa League football next season.

Fabregas believes something is wrong at Old Trafford

A number of players really struggled to show their best form at Old Trafford last season with Casemiro having a particularly difficult season and Marcus Rashford failing to hit the heights of his 2022-2023 campaign.

Fabregas, a Premier League winner with Chelsea believes the good times will return at United, but believes it’s a worry three “top” players have struggled.

The Spaniard singled out the how the struggles of the Brazilian, fellow midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Jadon Sancho shows something isn’t right on the red side of Manchester.

“Manchester United will come back because they are a big team but look at Jadon Sancho,” Fabregas told the BBC’s Planet Premier League podcast.

“He’s not doing well at United, he goes to Dortmund and he looks again like the player we all thought he was going to be.

“Look at the midfielder that impressed for Morocco at the World Cup [Amrabat], he was fantastic, and then he goes to Man United and he’s not been the same player.

“Casemiro won Champions League after Champions League at Real Madrid, he was the best defensive midfielder in the world and then he goes to Manchester United and looks like a completely different player.

“Obviously it makes me think that something is wrong there.

“It’s not a coincidence that three top, top players come in and they are not good all of a sudden.”

United are currently deciding on the future of Erik ten Hag, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank linked with the Old Trafford hot seat if it becomes vacant.