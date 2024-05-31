Ryan Gravenberch is not understood to be contemplating a return to the Bundesliga.

The Dutch international is likewise not thought to be interested in an exit from Liverpool Football Club this summer full stop.

“There have been no rumours about Ryan Gravenberch’s future from the German side. Nobody believed he would take a step back to the Bundesliga. It wasn’t a big topic, to be honest,” Christian Falk shared in his latest exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

This update comes amid reports that the former FC Bayern midfielder is considering his future ahead of the impending arrival of Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot. In April, Turkish outfit Galatasaray were listed as one potential suitor keen on the player’s services.

The ever-reliable David Lynch has recently corroborated the belief that Gravenberch wishes to stay put in Merseyside.

“It was my understanding that the player is absolutely happy to stay put at Liverpool and that he wants to keep building on what was a a fairly successful first season,” the Reds reporter spoke on his personal YouTube channel (via Empire of the Kop).

Could Arne Slot get the best out of Gravenberch?

Transfer rumours arising around the squad Klopp is leaving behind at Liverpool was always going to be somewhat inevitable.

However, it would be somewhat surprising to see such a young, exciting talent sold after only a year of football at Anfield.

Certainly, if Darwin Nunez will be given the chance to demonstrate his long-term credentials at the club, it only seems reasonable that Gravenberch will be afforded the same opportunity.

Can Slot get a consistent tune out of a player who has struggled to deliver week in and week out since his Ajax exit? Only time will tell on that front.