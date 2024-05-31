Rio Ferdinand believes people should start showing Jadon Sancho more respect after his achievements on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Sancho had a very public falling out with Erik ten Hag, which led to him being excluded from all first team activities after he refused to apologise for a social media post hitting out at the Dutchman’s claims he wasn’t performing to the required level in training.

This resulted in Sancho returning to Dortmund on loan in January, a move which has proved a huge success for both player and club.

Ferdinand: People should show Sancho more respect

Sancho has really found his love for football again back in Germany, and has put in series of impressive performances for the German outfit.

He’s had an impact domestically, but the 24-year-old has really shone on the European stage, as Dortmund against the odds made their first Champions League since 2013.

The winger was brilliant in the semi final against Paris Saint Germain where he gave full back Nuno Mendes a torrid time.

It would be quite the story if Sancho were to go from United outcast to Champions League winner at Wembley in the space of six months, and Ferdinand believes the Englishman deserves more respect for his achievements.

“A lot has been said about him, a lot of it negative, and I think it’s about time people really give him a little bit of credit”, Ferdinand told talkSPORT.

“Because I think it’s been a really difficult period for him, he’s been criticised, rightly or wrongly.

“The situation that happened between him and the manager, we can debate who was right and who was wrong.

“But he has been criticised heavily, confidence has been very low, he went into a period of isolation in terms of training away from the squad.

“Now he’s gone away to Dortmund to rebuild himself, as a footballer, as a human being, and he has come out the other side.

“Whether he wins the Champions League or not, what he’s achieved in this short little period of time has to be looked at and you go, ‘You know what? This kid’s got character’.

“He’s got personality, he’s built of the right stuff and I think that’s where he needs credit.”

Sancho’s United future is up in the air with Dortmund keen to try and make his loan move permanent at the end of season, but whatever happens it’s been a really impressive six months for the winger after possibly the toughest six months of his career.