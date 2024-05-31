West Ham goalkeeper Jacob Knightbridge will leave the Premier League club during the summer transfer window after spending 13 years with the London team.

The 20-year-old has been part of West Ham since he was seven years old and in 2022, the youngster signed his first professional contract with the East London outfit having come through their youth academy.

However, Knightbridge has not been able to make it into the first team’s starting 11 with David Moyes around, despite the Scottish coach including the goalkeeper in several squads.

New boss Julen Lopetegui is unlikely to use the 20-year-old either and therefore, all parties have decided to move on this summer, reports West Ham Football.

This is the right move by everyone involved as the goalkeeper needs to start playing regular senior football to progress in his career.

The Hammers are also in talks to sign Wes Foderingham on a free transfer and with Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola already at the Premier League club, there was no chance of Knightbridge getting minutes during the upcoming season.

West Ham to add Wes Foderingham to goalkeeper options

With West Ham’s third-choice goalkeeper, Joseph Anang, also set to be released at the end of his deal, the Hammers’ move for Wes Foderingham is a smart one given the fact that the 33-year-old is a free agent.

With many Premier League clubs having concerns over the league’s profit and sustainability rules heading into the upcoming transfer window, the London club would not have wanted to spend money on signing a third-choice goalkeeper.

The Sheffield United star will back up Areola and Fabianski throughout the 2024/25 campaign, which justifies Knightbridge’s decision to leave.