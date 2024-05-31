Jadon Sancho opens up on racism suffered after Euro 2020 penalty miss

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who joined the club from Manchester United on loan in January, has admitted that he still suffers from the racism he faced after Euro 2020.

Sancho was one of three players who missed a penalty for England in the final against Italy.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford were the other two players, who missed a penalty in the final.

Following their defeat against Italy in the final, the three England players were subjected to racial abuse on social media.

Speaking to CNN ahead of the Champions League final, Sancho has admitted that he still fights against the memories of the Euro 2020 aftermath.

He said:

“This is still something that’s in my head sometimes.

“I don’t think I’ve fully recovered yet on that part, but I’m trying my best to get over that.

“The backlash we got from it, it wasn’t nice. Being in London, not in a million years I would have thought that we would have received [that], especially representing our country. It’s a memory I try to block, but I can’t act like it didn’t happen. So this is one of those memories that you got to try to get past it and be positive.

“It’s football for you. People say things in the moment I am sure they don’t mean. But they have to realise that when they say those things it does impact us. After that it was the summer break and that summer was hard. Just reflecting: ‘Why did it have to be me?'”

Sancho will be hoping for redemption at Wembley when his Dortmund side will come up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The English winger has helped the German Bundesliga side to reach the Champions League final against all odds, beating Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal.

Sancho will be hoping to put a difficult season behind him by winning the big title.

Jadon Sancho faces an uncertain future

At Man United, he was ousted by manager Erik ten Hag after criticising the Dutchman on his social media account.

The feud started when Ten Hag was critical of Sancho’s attitude in training. The player was sent on loan in January after refusing to apologise to the manager.

The Dortmund winger’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as things stand.

He would be hoping to continue his career at Dortmund in Germany, where has has felt the warmth and the support of the club and the supporters.