Video: “The expectation would be” – Jamie Carragher makes Euro 2024 prediction for England

Gareth Southgate is set to lead England into a major tournament for the fourth time this summer and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes the Three Lions should be winning Euro 2024.

The English national team have made huge steps under the current England boss but have yet to get their hands on a trophy.

Euro 2020 was the closest the Three Lions have come, where they lost the final to Italy on home solid at Wembley. That was a major disappointment for the England squad and they will be hoping to put that right this summer.

With the tournament right around the corner, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Southgate’s squad should be winning the competition or at least reach the semi-finals.

“I think we are in a situation now and have been in the last tournament, where we feel like we should be winning it,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“You can never guarantee, especially in a cup competition, to say ‘we should do this or we should do that’, but the expectation would be for us to at least get to the semi-finals.”

