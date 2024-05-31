Kylian Mbappe is set to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player any day now.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

Mbappe – who will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after seven seasons with the French club – has not yet publicly put pen to paper on a contract at the Bernabeu.

But he happily wrote his signature on a Madrid fan’s shirt this week.

The 25-year-old forward is currently with the France men’s national team as they prepare for Euro 2024, which will begin on June 14.

France trained in front of a crowd on Thursday and one of the fans in attendance was wearing a Madrid jersey with Jude Bellingham’s name on the back.

That jersey also now has Mbappe’s name on it after the superstar striker drew his signature right next to the Madrid club crest.

The fan was pictured looking thrilled after receiving Mbappe’s autograph.

Mbappe is expected to be formally announced as a Madrid player before Euro 2024.

Fabrizio Romano revealed via X.com earlier this week: “Real Madrid final plan to formally complete and announce Kylian Mbappe deal before the Euros won’t be and can’t be limited by PSG.

“Despite PSG contract expiring in June, Mbappe can be announced before Euro 2024.”

But Romano also suggested that the Mbappe announcement will not be made until after Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid final plan to formally complete and announce Kylian Mbappé deal before the Euros won’t be and can’t be limited by PSG. Despite PSG contract expiring in June, Mbappé can be announced before Euro 2024. Real are currently fully focused on Wembley. ⏳🧨 pic.twitter.com/t549EpKHq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2024

Mbappe will be watching as Madrid take on Dortmund at London’s Wembley Stadium.

He was asked in a recent interview with CNN if he would be cheering on his new team.

“No – I’ll just watch the final like you,” he replied with a smile. “When you love football, you watch every game. I watch every game when I can… in France, England, Spain, Germany, Italy. Every league. So, of course, I’m going to watch the Champions League.”