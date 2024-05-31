Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has encouraged the Yorkshire club to sign Joe Rodon permanently this summer after impressing at Elland Road throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The Wales international would feature in 50 games for the Whites and played a massive role in the Championship club reaching the play-off final.

The centre-back was one of Leeds’ most consistent players throughout the campaign and formed a solid partnership with fellow Welshman Ethan Ampadu. However, Rodon will now return to his parent club Tottenham and it is uncertain if Leeds will bring the defender back.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, former Leeds boss Simon Grayson has encouraged the Championship outfit to go and sign Rodon permanently this summer, which would certainly help the Whites challenge for promotion again next season.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “Out of the non-contracted players, I think Joe Rodon would be a real good addition to the team.

“You don’t play for Tottenham and be a Welsh international without being a good player so I think that fits a bill.”

Joe Rodon and Leeds United need each other

Not only do Leeds need Rodon to challenge next season, but the defender also needs to Yorkshire club to continue playing at his best level.

The 26-year-old seemed comfortable at Elland Road throughout the campaign, which is very important given the fact that Tottenham have no plans for him and Rennes didn’t want him once his loan spell in France came to an end.

The 6ft 3in centre-back is a solid player and Leeds seems like the right place to help his career to continue to move forward.