Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira has shared his thoughts on Enzo Maresca who is reportedly closing in on Chelsea move.

The Italian manager has been heavily linked with the move to Chelsea in recent weeks, and there have been rumours that a deal has been agreed between the two parties.

Maresca is set to take over at Stamford Bridge next season and it will be interesting to see if he can get the Blues firing. Chelsea had a disappointing season by their standards last year and they finished sixth in the standings.

A club of their stature is expected to secure Champions League qualification and push for trophies regularly. Meanwhile, Marseca did an impressive job with the Foxes and he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if he can succeed at Chelsea.

Pereira revealed to MARCA that he is a quality manager with a bright future and he is an expert when it comes to man-management. He also added that tactically Maresca is the best coach he has played under and he has similarities with the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

He said: “I like that he is direct. He maintains the mentality of a player and says things as they are. He takes great care of those who play the least and that is important. “Tactically he is very good, the best coach I’ve had. His way of playing is complex… but the way he explains it makes it seem easy. We all know what we have to do… and what the rest is going to do. “He has things like Pep (Guardiola). He wants to have possession; he looks to come out from behind”.

Chelsea have a talented squad at their disposal and the resources to buy the best players in the world. Marseca will be able to realise his ambitions with the Blues if he manages to impress the club hierarchy with his management. It remains to be seen whether he can guide Chelsea back to the top of English football once again.