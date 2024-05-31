Liverpool receive major boost as long term target is likely to leave the club

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their squad heavily in the transfer window.

Buy Last Minute Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final!

This summer, new manager Arne Slot will be given the opportunity to sign new players and bring players suited to his playing style at Anfield.

One of those players could be Juventus star Federicio Chiesa, who according to GiveMeSport, could leave his club with the Reds keeping an eye on him.

Liverpool made a significant adjustment to their midfield structure when they signed Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

More acquisitions are probably in the works for this transfer window.

The Italian wide-forward Chiesa has suffered from injury issues in recent seasons but last season, he got back to his best form and showed how crucial he can be for the Serie A club.

With 10 goals and three assists in 37 games at the end of the 2023–24 season, the Italian helped his team finish in the top four and win the Coppa Italia.

At the end of next season, Chiesa is out of contract at Juventus and Liverpool are keeping an eye on his contract situation.

According to a report from Tutto Juve, representatives of the Merseyside club visited the Coppa Italia final to monitor the Juventus star.

The Italian star played a key role in the Serie A club’s victory in the final against Atalanta, which would have impressed the Liverpool contingent visiting the match.

The Reds would be keeping a close eye on the player in the Euro this summer as Chiesa will be playing for the defending champions Italy.

Liverpool can benefit from Chiesa’s versatility

The Italian star will not be short of offers if he decides to leave Juventus this summer.

The Merseyside club can present an attractive opportunity to be a part of their team to kick start their new era under Slot.

Chiesa’s versatility will be a valuable addition to Liverpool, as the player can play on either flank or behind the striker.