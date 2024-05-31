Man City set Kalvin Phillips price tag ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to offload Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium following his move from Leeds United.

Phillips has spent most of his Man City career warming the bench but now his time at the club could be coming to an end soon.

According to Sport, Man City have decided to let the midfielder leave the club if they get an offer of €30m (£25m).

The 28-year-old Phillips had a challenging 2023–24 season during which he remained out of favour at City until going on loan to West Ham in January.

This season, Phillips made just ten appearances for City and was unable to establish himself as a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

After moving to east London, he started just three league games, David Moyes took him off at halftime in one of them while in the other he was shown a red card.

Due to his lackluster performances at the London Stadium, he was demoted to the bench and was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England team for the forthcoming European Championships in Germany.

A report in The Sun has linked him to a move to Everton, with Sean Dyche’s team targeting a loan move for the midfielder.

Despite the fact that the club spent £45 million (fee via Sky Sports) on him in 2022, Phillips knows his time at City is done, and after a challenging two years, he is searching for a new opportunity.

Phillips should leave Man City this summer

If the appropriate opportunity presents itself, Phillips would love to leave England and join a Champions League team.

A move away from Man City is what Phillips needs in his career in order to revive it.

The midfielder was one of England’s most important players a few years ago but leaving Leeds United started the decline of his promising career.