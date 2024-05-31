Pair of Ligue 1 giants interested in signing Man United star set to leave this summer

Man United star Anthony Martial is receiving interest from his home country in France as Ligue 1 giants Lyon and Marseille want to sign the forward during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old will leave Manchester at the end of the season as his contract is set to expire after the Premier League club decided against offering the player a new deal.

According to Sky Sports, Lyon, Marseille and Besiktas are among the clubs interested in signing Martial on a free transfer this summer, with teams in Saudi Arabia, MLS and Mexico also ready to offer the Man United star a contract.

The French forward will take his time to decide his next move as it could be a huge one in how his career progresses. A move back to France is likely to be a big attraction for Martial having left Ligue 1 in 2015 to move to Manchester United.

Lyon will have a slight advantage in the race as the 28-year-old is a product of their academy and having never properly played for Les Gones before moving to Monaco, that could be a big attraction for the player.

A move home could be positive for Anthony Martial

A move back to France could be a very positive step for Martial having experienced a tough few years at Man United. His transfer to Old Trafford was very underwhelming as the forward never seemed good enough for the Premier League, while also suffering a lot of injuries along the way.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old would go on to play 317 times for the English giants, scoring 90 goals and producing a further 47 assists.

Martial needs a positive season no matter where it is and staying in Europe’s big five leagues would increase the chances of securing a better transfer should he want to move on again and take his career forward.