Man United’s intentions clear as FA Cup hero set to be rewarded

It was an FA Cup final win against all the odds, but Man United’s under fire players can be proud of the way that they performed against rivals, Man City, in the end of season domestic showpiece.

Pep Guardiola’s expensively assembled stars looked shell shocked as they traipsed off the Wembley pitch at half-time, and whilst they did manage to give Erik ten Hag’s side a scare late on, it was the Red Devils who deserved the win on the day.

Kobbie Mainoo to sign bumper deal with Man United

Key to their victory was the form of midfield dynamo, Kobbie Mainoo.

The youngster not only scored what turned out to be the winning goal, but he put in such a shift in the middle of the park, that City rarely had enough control of the ball in order to be able to threaten their opposition.

Having burst onto the scene earlier in the season, Mainoo has already become a mainstay for his club, and it looks like he will be just as important for Gareth Southgate at the European Championship.

According to Football Insider, Man United will shortly reward the player’s excellence by offering him a bumper new contract.

It’s no more than he deserves, and it means that Mainoo will spend some of the best years of his career at Old Trafford.

As the Red Devils look to emerge from a period of real strife under ten Hag, it’s players such as Kobbie Mainoo that will provide stability for the club and show the youngsters in the academy that there will always be a pathway into the first team if you’re good enough.

The 19-year-old’s challenge now is to remain level-headed and to keep learning as he progresses.